It has long been believed that IP addresses and Cookies are the only reliable digital fingerprints used to track people online. But after a while, things got out of hand when modern web technologies allowed interested organizations to use new ways to identify and track users without their knowledge and with no way to avoid it.

BrowserLeaks is all about browsing privacy and web browser fingerprinting. Here you will find a gallery of web technologies security testing tools that will show you what kind of personal identity data can be leaked, and how to protect yourself from this.

IP Address The primary tool that illustrates server-side capabilities to reveal the user's identity. It has basic features such as showing Your IP Address and HTTP Headers, IP-based geolocation (GeoIP) determines your Country, State, City, ISP/ASN, Local Time. There's also TCP/IP OS Fingerprinting, WebRTC Leak Tests, DNS Leak Test, IPv6 Leak Test. JavaScript You can get a large amount of data about the system using the basic functionality of JavaScript and modern Web APIs. Such as User-Agent, Screen Resolution, System Language, Local Time, CPU architecture and the number of logical cores, Battery Status API, Network Information API, Web Audio API, Installed Plugins, and more.

WebRTC Leak Test IP address detection using JavaScript. Starting work on WebRTC API, the web browser communicates with the STUN server and shares information about local and public IP addresses even if you are behind NAT and use a VPN or Proxy. This tool will show if your real public IP is leaking out. Canvas Fingerprinting Browser Fingerprinting with no user agent identifiers, only through the HTML5 Canvas element. The method is based on the fact that the same canvas-code can produce different pixels on a different web browser, depending on the system on which it was executed.

WebGL Report WebGL Browser Report checks WebGL support in your browser, produce WebGL Fingerprinting, exposes your Graphics Card and other WebGL and GPU capabilities more or less related web browser identity. Also, this page contains the How-To enable or disable WebGL in your web browser. Font Fingerprinting Font metrics-based fingerprinting. System fonts enumeration. Font fingerprinting techniques are based on measuring the dimensions of elements filled with text or single unicode glyphs. Font rendering in browsers is affected by many factors, and these measurements may vary.

Geolocation API HTML5 Geolocation API testing tool. Checks browser permissions for geolocation. Based on the latitude-longitude and accuracy received from the browser, it shows the radius of your location on the interactive map. Features Detection Web Browser's Features Detection. This page contains a huge list of HTML5 feature detectors, whose support or lack of support may affect your browser's identity profile if you try to change it.

Content Filters The set of demos that try to determine Content Filters usage, is the applications that operate between the browser and the web page and manipulate the connection and content of a visited web page. Among them are Tor Browser, Privoxy, Adblock Detection. Java Applet What permissions usual unsigned Java Applet has? It can be the extended Java Machine description, OS Detection: Name, Version, Arch, User Locale, and some file system-related information. CPU Cores count, amount of Dedicated Memory, JVM instance Uptime, Network Interfaces Enumeration.

Flash Player Describes the Flash Player Runtime properties such as Flash Version, Plugin Type, Operating System, Manufacturer, System Language, Web Browser Architecture, Screen Resolution, and other properties that describe the hardware and multimedia capabilities. Silverlight Getting system information using Silverlight Plug-In, installed in your web browser. Shows your system environment details such as OS Version, Processor Count, System Uptime, Time Zone, Installed Fonts, System and User Culture, Region and Language OS settings, Silverlight Isolated Storage Cookies.

